Name released of Tacoma woman found dead near White Pass

A homicide victim found near White Pass on Friday has been identified as 36-year-old Aurelia Galvan of Tacoma.
Hikers found Galvan’s body at the Clear Creek Falls Overlook along U.S. Highway 12, authorities said.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s office, which identified the victim late Friday after notifying relatives, is investigating the case.
Galvan’s husband, whose name has not been released, was detained and later arrested after telling national park rangers at the Ohanapecosh Ranger Station near Randle that he’d killed his wife at Clear Creek Falls, the sheriff’s office said. The 38-year-old man, also from Tacoma, was booked at the Yakima County jail on suspicion of murder.
Galvan suffered severe neck and head trauma, according to the sheriff’s office. An autopsy will be scheduled.
