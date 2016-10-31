Corkscrew used to stab Parkland man’s new girlfriend

The fight started in the apartment of a Parkland man who dated both women.
A 32-year-old woman stopped by Thursday and discovered her ex wasn’t home but his new girlfriend was, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
An argument quickly broke out and the victim said she was stabbed with what she described as a car key, leaving “a long and deep laceration on her left thigh,” according to charging papers.
The ex-girlfriend claimed the new girlfriend held her hair so she couldn’t get away so she grabbed a folding corkscrew (also known as a wine key) out of her purse and stabbed the other woman in the leg.
She then fled but realized she’d left her keys behind.
Deputies found the ex-girlfriend in a nearby store and arrested her.
The corkscrew was found inside her purse.
She has pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree burglary and is being held on $30,000 bail.
