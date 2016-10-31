Monster killer of Orting mother gets more than 26 years

Jonathan Daniel Harris was sentenced to more than 26 years Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, for killing Orting mother Nicole White in June 2015.
Alexis Krell akrell@thenewstribune.com

Crime

