November 1, 2016 7:11 AM

Federal Way woman stabbed by trick-or-treater

By Brynn Grimley

A Federal Way woman was stabbed in the stomach Monday night when she opened the door to what she thought was a trick-or-treater.

The woman answered her door around 9 p.m. She gave the candy to a teenage male, who then stabbed her and ran away, according to Federal Way police reports.

The suspect is described as a teenager, either 14 or 15 years old.

The stabbing occurred in the 31900 block of 14th Way SW. The woman’s injury was non-life-threatening. She was take to the hospital.

Federal Way Police tried to find the suspect using a police dog, but were unsuccessful. They remained in the neighborhood searching for the teen, but did not find him.

Crime

Comments

