Driver held at gunpoint after hitting 7-year-old trick-or-treater

Elladell Morris talks about her son, 19-year-old Brandon Morris, who was fatally shot outside a Tacoma convenience store in May 2015. Three of the young men charged in his death were sentenced Wednesday.
Puyallup police arrested an Emerald Ridge High School student in connection with threats that closed the school and a nearby middle school Tuesday, the department said at an afternoon press conference.
Richard Young talks about his son, 41-year-old Kevin Young, who was fatally shot during a robbery at Tacoma's King Oscar Motel in 2014. He also talks about the sentences for two of the four people sentenced for his son's death.
Hyson Sabb, a 41-year-old Tacoma man, was shot and mortally wounded Saturday night on Tacoma’s Hilltop, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Sunday. His wife, Adreine Sabb, and cousin John Walker talk about him.
Several business locations around the Lincoln District and East Tacoma are boarded up after a Tacoma Police investigation found evidence of prostitution at massage parlors and building code violations.
In this raw video clip, Marjean Sutton tells reporters about the events that lead to the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man wielding a running chainsaw as he charged at Pierce County sheriff's deputies.
FBI Special Agent Terry Postma and supervisor Kelly Smith talk about the apprehension of Gabriel Indelicio Nevarez in Mexico, and his extradition back to the United States. Nevarez was charged in the 2007 fatal Tacoma shooting of Kyle Grinnell. He appeared in court Friday.