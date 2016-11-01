Couple pistol-whipped in Covington home-invasion robbery, police say

Three masked, armed men kicked in the door of a Covington home during an overnight home-invasion robbery and pistol-whipped the couple living there, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
The robbery took place about 1 a.m. at a house in the 25700 block of 160th Place Southeast, the department said. Deputies say the three men broke down a door and went into the bedroom, waking the couple who lived there.
The victims later told police that the men hit both of them in the head with guns, and began demanding money and the location of a safe, deputies said.
At some point, a 911 call was made from inside the home. According to officials, a person could be heard in the background yelling, “Where’s the safe?”
As deputies arrived at the home, the three robbers fled in different directions, the department said. One made it to a car parked near the home after a foot chase with deputies, and then drove off.
Officers later found a rifle believed to have been carried by one of the robbers near a fence outside the home, along with items stolen from the home, the department said.
The couple suffered minor injuries and were taken to MultiCare Covington Medical Center for treatment. Their two children, who were inside the home, were unharmed, deputies said.
Deputies continue to search for the three robbers, the department said.
