Couple pistol-whipped in Covington home-invasion robbery, police say

2:53 Pete Carroll says 'Lot of work to do' after Seahawks' loss to Saints Pause

1:42 Tacoma City Ballet moves 'Nutcracker' to Federal Way in 2017

1:55 'Monster' killer of Orting mother gets more than 26 years

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

0:59 Stubborn tire fire will take "hours" to extinguish

1:57 Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool talks about massage parlor busts

1:56 Mary Bridge Hospital opens adolescent behavioral health unit in Tacoma

0:50 Landslide closes section of Marine View Drive

2:02 "I voted" stickers are still a hit for some voters