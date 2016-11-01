Mom killed by King County deputies reportedly refused to put down gun

Renee Davis, whom King County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot last month while checking on her welfare, pointed a handgun at deputies before they fired, according to a new timeline of the incident compiled by the Sheriff’s Office.
The timeline, released Monday, says that while checking on Davis on Oct. 21, two deputies found the 23-year-old woman holding a handgun and an ammunition magazine while lying in bed.
Her two small children, ages 2 and 3, were in the home, which is on Muckleshoot tribal lands.
Davis reportedly refused commands to put down the gun and pointed it at the deputies, the department said. At that point, both deputies fired.
Medics pronounced Davis, who was five months’ pregnant, dead at the scene.
Later, investigators determined the magazine was fully loaded, though the semiautomatic 9mm gun itself was empty, the department said. Davis bought the weapon in April at Federal Way’s Sportsman’s Warehouse, the department said.
Davis, who relatives described as an avid outdoorswoman and hunter, also had two rifles, which were found in the bedroom closet, Sheriff John Urquhart said last week. One of those was described as broken, he said.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the deputies as eight-year veteran Nicholas Pritchett, who was assigned to the Muckleshoot Indian Reservation, and Tim Lewis, who has been with the department for three years.
Both have attended the state’s required, eight-hour Crisis Intervention Training, as well as biannual online training for dealing with people with mental illness, the department said. They have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is department policy, while the shooting remains under investigation.
Additional steps include a review by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges, an administrative review by the Sheriff’s Office for training or policy violations, a Shooting Review Board to see whether the shooting followed departmental policy and an inquest, held at the request of the county executive, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The department’s timeline said Davis’ boyfriend contacted Pritchett, who was on patrol, the night of the shooting in a parking lot shortly before 6:40 p.m.
The boyfriend said Davis had sent him text messages, asking him to get the children or call 911 because “I’m about to shoot myself.”
She also sent him a photo of injuries, though it was unclear who was depicted in the photo, the timeline said.
Pritchett and Lewis went to check on her welfare. When the deputies arrived at the home, they knocked repeatedly, but nobody came to the door.
Concerned for the safety of the children, Lewis asked one child through a window to let them in, the department said. The deputies then went inside, where the children indicated Davis was in a room with the door closed.
After knocking on the door and getting no response, the deputies moved the children to a porch in case Davis had committed suicide. The deputies then entered the room and found Davis with the gun, the department said.
Both children were unharmed. Davis also had a 5-year-old son, who was at a friend’s house.
Davis was a member of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, which contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement. Her family said she had suffered from depression but was not a violent person.
