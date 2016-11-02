Man accused of stabbing father, brother with screwdriver

A Pierce County man was charged Tuesday with two counts of second-degree attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his father and brother with a screwdriver over the weekend.
Victor Vladamirovich Sloboda, 34, was arrested Sunday by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies and remains in the Pierce County Jail on $500,000 bail.
Charging documents give this account:
Deputies arrived to a house on the 9000 block of 16th Avenue East in the Midland area just before 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. When they entered the house they saw blood on the floor and walls between the kitchen and dining area.
Two men were noticeably injured: One man was bleeding from both legs, the other was on the ground with chest wounds.
A woman said Sloboda was her oldest son and had been “acting erratically.” She believed he was on drugs.
Investigators said Sloboda stabbed his father’s legs, wounding his femoral artery, and also stabbed him just below his neck. He stabbed his brother twice in the chest, puncturing his lung. The men were taken to the hospital.
After stabbing his family, Sloboda ran out the door, the woman said. She put a tourniquet on her husband’s legs.
A police dog found Sloboda hiding behind garbage containers on the property. Deputies found a screwdriver under one of the garbage containers where he was hiding.
Pierce County Jail corrections staff found methamphetamine on Sloboda when he was taken to jail.
Sloboda is also charged with two counts of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
