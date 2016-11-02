Child’s body found in plastic storage bin in Everett

1:32 Bail set at $20,000 for driver who allegedly hit 7-year-old trick-or-treater Pause

1:55 'Monster' killer of Orting mother gets more than 26 years

0:59 Stubborn tire fire will take "hours" to extinguish

0:55 Serial robber's escape foiled by police gunfire

0:31 Two men killed early Friday in Tacoma

0:36 Mother talks about sentencing for men convicted of fatally shooting son outside Tacoma convenience store

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

0:27 Father of man killed during robbery at Tacoma motel talks about sentences for son's killers

0:43 Homeless man found dead in Parkland; suspect arrested

1:47 'I miss the one thing that completes my every day,' says wife of shooting victim