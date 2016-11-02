Child’s body found in plastic storage bin in Everett

The body of a preschool-aged child who authorities believe died at least four years ago was found covered in concrete in a plastic tote at an Everett home over the weekend.
A months-long investigation into the girl’s disappearance by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office led detectives to the home on the 12600 block of East Gibson Road Oct. 29. There they found the remains of a child, who has yet to be identified.
Detectives believe the child’s mother and her husband stashed the storage container with her daughter’s body at the house.
A relative of the girl, who authorities said was about 4 years old at the time of her death, recently expressed concerns about the child’s disappearance to sheriff’s detectives.
After talking to family members, detectives determined the child likely died while living with her mother. The mother and her then-boyfriend – who she has since married – have a history with police and “panicked” when they discovered the girl died, according to authorities.
Relatives told detectives they believe the couple wrapped the girl up and put her body in the storage container. They kept the container at their residence until the body began to decompose and smell. That’s when authorities believe they poured concrete over the body.
The couple hung on to the container until they moved out. That’s when it was left with a relative at the Gibson Road address.
The mother gave multiple versions of how the child died to family members, including her other children, according to reports. The child was never reported dead or missing to authorities, and never was enrolled in school. The last official record of her being alive is September 2010 when she received an immunization.
No arrests have been made. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the girl’s death, including how she died, and the disposal of her body. Authorities are working with Child Protective Services and the state Department of Social & Health Services.
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
