Burien car fire and anti-Semitic graffiti investigated as possible hate crime

Police and fire authorities are investigating two car fires and accompanying anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed on a garage and nearby fence of a Burien home as a possible hate crime, according to KIRO 7.
The television station reports the fires appear to be arson.
The homeowner came out of his house in the 12400 block of 20th Avenue South early Thursday to find his two cars, a white Hyundai and black Ford, on fire. Authorities believe the fire happened around 4:30 a.m.
It’s not the first time the family has experienced a car fire, according to KOMO News.
The son of the homeowner told the station “two of our other cars have caught fire” and that the family has also experienced “multiple house fires.” Those fires were not suspicious, he said.
The son and his father say they are Jewish and are concerned the fires and graffiti are a hate crime, according to KOMO. The graffiti included profane statements, as well as a swastika.
King County Sheriff’s Office fire investigation unit officers were at the scene Thursday morning.
Some of the fire spread to garage, causing minimal damage.
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
