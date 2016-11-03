Man accused of firing gun in vehicle with kids in the back seat is sentenced

A Pierce County man accused of firing a gun in a moving vehicle while his three children were in the back seat has been sentenced to three years, three months in prison.
As part of negotiations with prosecutors, Mathew Weaver, 37, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of reckless endangerment and to violating a domestic court order.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Bryan Chushcoff sentenced him to the low-end sentence recommended by prosecutors, and to another year suspended. That means Weaver won’t serve the additional year if he avoids further trouble with the law.
Weaver declined to comment when contacted by The News Tribune through his attorney.
Prosecutors alleged Weaver got upset Aug. 18 as the mother of his children — ages 2, 4 and 9 at the time — was driving the family.
He smashed a coffee mug on her face and fired a gun out the window and into the roof of the vehicle, according to charging papers.
The woman had a protection order against him at the time, but had agreed to go camping with Weaver and the kids.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
