Bonney Lake woman in ‘extremely critical condition’ after struck in head by stray bullet

A Bonney Lake woman is in critical condition after she was hit in the head while lying in bed Thursday night by a stray bullet.
Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies received a call at 11:30 p.m. about shots fired in the Prairie Ridge area, but after a check of the area couldn’t find anything, according to spokesman Ed Troyer.
Roughly 30 minutes later a man called 911 to report his Jeep was stolen and he fired shots at the person who stole his car as it drove away on Prairie Ridge Drive. The man, who is in his early 40s, lives in the 12300 block of Prairie Ridge Drive.
Sheriff’s deputies found a dozen spent casings on the man’s front porch. He told deputies he was sure he hit his Jeep because he saw the back window shatter, according to Troyer.
At 12:15 a.m. another call was placed to 911 about CPR in progress at a house in the 12400 block of Prairie Ridge Drive. Medics responded and requested police presence because “the scene was suspicious,” Troyer said.
Deputies found a woman in her early 60s on the floor in her bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. They also found a bullet hole in her bedroom window, which was roughly in line with the car theft victim’s residence, according to Troyer.
The woman was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma and is in “extremely critical condition,” Troyer said.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating.
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
