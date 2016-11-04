Teen arrested in connection with Halloween stabbing

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a Federal Way woman on Halloween after she opened her door to give out candy.
Police arrested the teen just before midnight Thursday at his home without incident, according to Federal Way police.
After he was arrested, the 14-year-old told police he stabbed the woman and included details about the incident that only he would know, police said in a news release.
When authorities searched the teen’s home they found “evidence from the crime,” according the department.
The teen was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault at a juvenile detention center in King County.
The stabbing occurred around 9 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 31900 block of 14th Way SW on Halloween. The woman opened her door expecting trick-or-treaters. Instead the teen said nothing, pulled a knife from behind his back and stabbed the woman in the torso, according to police.
The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with non-life-threatening injuries.
