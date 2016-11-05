Tacoma boy hit by SUV while trick-or-treating still in critical. Suspected driver makes bail.

A 7-year-old Tacoma boy hit by an SUV on Halloween night remained in critical condition Friday at a Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.
The boy was crossing the street with his father near North I Street and North Ninth about 7:20 p.m. Monday when he was hit, police said.
A 38-year-old Tacoma man suspected of driving the SUV while impaired by alcohol has been charged with vehicular assault.
Kasey Gunnarson has pleaded not guilty. He posted $20,000 bail on Wednesday and was released form jail on electronic-home monitoring pending the resolution of his case, court records show.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
Comments