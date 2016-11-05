Police beat: A key collector, a car prowler and a runner at Freak Night

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police.
Nov. 4: Confronted with his wares, The Collector played innocent.
Officers spotted him shortly after midnight, driving a 1992 Nissan Pathfinder listed as sold but never bought — records showed no new registered owner.
The Collector, a 34-year-old man, had a prior felony warrant out of Lakewood and a misdemeanor warrant out of Tacoma. As officers prepared to remove him from the Pathfinder, one warned the other to watch for furtive movements; it looked like the man was hiding something.
Officers moved him to a patrol car, cuffed him and asked his permission to search his car. The man said yes.
In the pocket of the driver’s side door, officers found a leather case: a lock-picking kit. They also found 56 shaved keys, tools of the trade for car prowlers.
Asked about the kit, The Collector said there was nothing illegal about it. Asked about the 56 shaved keys, he said, “I collect keys. I always have.”
Why were all of them shaved?
“I don’t know,” he said. “They’re just the ones I found.”
Officers booked the man into the Pierce County Jail on the arrest warrants.
Oct. 30: The 2001 Audi roared along Sixth Avenue, well past the posted speed limit. The officer watched and tried to spot the plate. The car didn’t have one in front. The officer followed.
The Audi sailed toward South Pearl Street and jumped onto Highway 16, heading east.
The officer kept pace; the Audi hit 80 miles per hour. The officer flicked on emergency lights and pulled the driver over near the exit to South Union Avenue.
The driver, a 28-year-old man, said he was only going 65 and didn’t do anything wrong. The officer said that wasn’t right.
The man had no license, registration or proof of insurance.
Did he have a license at all?
No, the man admitted — it was suspended. Sweat dripped down his forehead. His pupils were tiny. The officer suspected drug use.
Moments later, another car pulled in behind the officer. The driver was a security guard who worked at a nearby apartment complex. He said he’d seen the man prowling near cars in the parking lot, and followed him.
The officer took the man out of the car and cuffed him. He gave a name and a birth date. They were linked to a license suspension and an arrest warrant out of Tacoma.
At first, the man denied prowling cars at the apartment complex. Then he admitted opening one and taking loose change. He said he was a heroin user, living out of his car, without a job. He said he typically drove several cars to avoid police detection.
The officer booked the man into the Pierce County Jail on the warrants and cited him for speeding and driving without insurance.
Oct. 29: Security staff handling Freak Night at the Tacoma Dome pegged the woman as a “runner,” referring to a tactic of running past security without a ticket in an attempt to gain entry.
The woman, a 22-year-old Olympia resident, had pulled the move several times at the Halloween-themed event and gotten caught and escorted out. She kept coming back.
She spoke to a Tacoma officer, also on hand at the event, but the talk was routine. The officer’s radio crackled with a call for assistance in the parking lot. He and a colleague started walking toward the lot, but the woman followed.
“You’re just going to walk away?” she asked. She called both of them cowards, adding profanity. She swung a hand and caught an officer by the arm.
The officer grabbed the woman and started walking her away from the Dome. He sat her in a folding chair in the northeast parking lot.
The woman said the officers were “objectifying” her. The officer said he hadn’t spoken to her before she yelled at him and clipped his arm.
“I did not swear at you,” the woman said. “I did not hit you.”
The woman asked for the officer’s name. She read his badge and said it aloud, adding, “I can remember that.”
Officers told her to leave the event. Staffers from the Freak Night crew said they recognized her. She had shown up at earlier events in Los Angeles and the Columbia Gorge and been ejected from both. Her pattern: running past security and trying to enter without a ticket. Her style: confrontational, they said.
A few moments later, officers picked up a new call for assistance. The woman was back, talking to another lieutenant and a sergeant. They told her to leave. She said she knew her rights.
The officer who had spoken to her earlier reminded her she’d already been asked to leave twice.
Again, the woman said she was being objectified. She added that she had a disability.
“What’s your disability?” the officer asked.
“What’s my disability? What’s my disability? What’s your disability?” the woman said. “You can’t ask me that.”
The woman asked for the officer’s name again. The officer said he’d already given it to her. The woman said she couldn’t remember. The officer gave it again, and told the woman she needed to go. She refused and said she knew her rights.
“Take me in,” she said.
Officers cuffed her and booked her into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of trespassing. On the way, she called the officers names, said she knew the law and they didn’t, and added that she had been arrested for no reason.
Sean Robinson: 253-597-8486
