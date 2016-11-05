Orting-area horse reported stolen Friday

An Orting-area woman who believes her horse was stolen is asking the public to help him find his way home.
Shilo, a 7-year-old Bay (red)-colored Thoroughbred, was missing when owner Jean Brooks went to check on him about 8 a.m. Friday morning.
“It’s devastating,” she said about his disappearance. “You spend time with them, and you become close.”
She said she noticed the door to his stall was open, and that his blanket had been taken off and left in a grooming stall.
Brooks doesn’t think he wandered off on his own.
“He was locked in a stall,” she said. “All the doors, they’re closed at night. And he wouldn’t go anywhere. And he wouldn’t take his blanket off either. He was stolen.”
Asked Saturday what happened, Orting Police Chief Bill Drake said: “We don’t know at this point. It’s still being investigated.”
Shilo raced at Emerald Downs as a three-year-old, Brooks said, and retired from that to be a show horse.
“I think he ran dead last every time, so they decided he needed another job,” she said.
She’s owned him for about three years.
“I’ve never seen a horse who loves to jump the way he does,” she said, adding that he likes it so much, she has to be careful to stay out of his way when they’re in the arena.
He has an irregular star in the middle of his head, with a broad stripe down the center of his face that is wide over his nose. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Orting police.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
