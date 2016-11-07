Man killed running from police across I-5 in Fife identified

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief Pause

0:27 Man hit and killed fleeing across I-5

4:40 Theft victim says Lakewood police 'dropped the ball'

1:15 Residents gather to call for pedestrian safety measures on I Street

1:55 'Monster' killer of Orting mother gets more than 26 years

0:40 Road work on Kimball Drive in Gig Harbor

2:05 Huskies coach Chris Petersen recaps victory at California

6:29 Revisiting Carbon Glacier 10 years after epic Mount Rainier flood

2:13 Pete Carroll "No change" in Seahawks' waiting for Kam Chancellor to heal