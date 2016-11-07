Man killed running from police across I-5 in Fife identified

A man killed when he tried to cross Interstate 5 in Fife while fleeing police has been identified.
He was 37-year-old Maurice Boston, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday. He had no known address.
Police got a call about an unwanted person Friday near a motel in the 3100 block of Pacific Avenue East, and they found Boston in the area.
He spoke with officers, and police said after he found out there might be a warrant for his arrest, he sprinted onto the freeway and was hit about 6:30 a.m.
Investigators closed lanes of the freeway throughout the morning commute.
Assistant Police Chief Dave Woods said the warrant was in connection to a possession of a stolen vehicle charge out of Kitsap County.
