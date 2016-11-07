Tacoma man sentenced to prison for embezzling $2.3 million

0:29 18-year-old sentenced in connection to sexual assault of Lakebay girl Pause

4:40 Theft victim says Lakewood police 'dropped the ball'

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

0:27 Man hit and killed fleeing across I-5

1:31 Alleged serial robber pleads not guilty

1:32 Bail set at $20,000 for driver who allegedly hit 7-year-old trick-or-treater

1:55 'Monster' killer of Orting mother gets more than 26 years

0:59 Stubborn tire fire will take "hours" to extinguish

0:55 Serial robber's escape foiled by police gunfire

0:31 Two men killed early Friday in Tacoma