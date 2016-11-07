Tacoma man sentenced to prison for embezzling $2.3 million

A Tacoma man was sentenced Monday to nearly four years in federal prison for embezzling $2.3 million from the freight company for which he worked.
Toni Andersson, 37, was convicted of wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Seattle and sentenced to 46 months in prison, according to the Department of Justice.
Andersson stole $2,294,761 — including $70,000 in other employees’ retirement contributions — from the company from July 2010 through February 2016 while its accounting coordinator.
He created fake transactions with vendors and wrote company checks to himself using the company’s signature stamp, and he covered his tracks by transferring money between company accounts.
He used the money for travel, shopping sprees and a failed coffee shop, as well as a new home, a boat and a luxury car, the Justice Department said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
