Tacoma man accused of beating woman, stabbing at bystanders

A Tacoma man is accused of drunkenly beating a woman Monday, trying to stab her, then attempting to stab two good Samaritans who tried to stop him, according to court documents.
The 62-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court on three counts of second-degree assault. Bail was set at $10,000.
The incident happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 72nd Street, Tacoma police spokeswoman Shelbie Boyd said.
According to charging documents:
The drunken man said a woman threw his I.D. on the ground, so he started punching her. When he pulled a knife and tried to stab the woman, the manager at a nearby restaurant called police and told the man she’d done so.
The man came after the restaurant manager and said, “I’m going to cut you,” followed by a derogatory slur toward women.
The man punched the manager twice, and as she tried to go back into the restaurant he pursued her.
A man legally carrying a concealed pistol reached for the gun and told the man, “Leave now.” The man charged him with a knife, then went to leave, but threatened to return to shoot the manager and the man.
Another witness watched the drunken man as he left and pointed him out to police when they arrived.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
