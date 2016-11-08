Wig-stealing, knife-wielding woman assaults ex-friend, prosecutors allege

A drunken woman stabbed a former friend in the head multiple times Monday evening, then put on the woman’s blond wig and left, according to charging documents.
Lasondra Peevy, 27, who is a transient, was arraigned Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $100,000.
The incident happened about 6 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South 84th Street, Tacoma police spokeswoman Shelbie Boyd said.
According to charging documents:
Peevy showed up drunk to the former friend’s apartment and started a fight with her because Peavy thought she was spreading rumors about her.
Peavy stabbed the woman in the side of the head, the chin and the back of her head. She then took off her brown wig and put on the victim’s blond wig. She left the brown wig behind.
When the second woman was at the hospital to get her wounds treated, police were called to a nearby apartment and found Peavy drunk, wearing a blond wig and blood-stained clothing.
Peavy had cuts on her hand and her elbow, but when paramedics asked if she wanted the injuries tended, she said, “No, I would rather go to jail.”
She did.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627
