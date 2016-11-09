Lakewood bank robber dubbed ‘Harry Potter Bandit’ strikes in Oregon

The “Harry Potter Bandit” might have struck again, this time covered in orange paint.
A man suspected of robbing a Lakewood bank last month is thought to have held up two bank branches in Oregon on Tuesday.
Police in Gresham, Oregon, reported that the man the FBI has dubbed the “Harry Potter Bandit” for his resemblance to the fictional boy wizard handed a note demanding cash to a teller at a KeyBank there.
“The oddly disguised man, who appeared to have covered much of his body in orange paint, fled on foot without receiving any cash,” police said.
Some time later, the same man robbed a bank in nearby Aloha, Oregon, police said.
The bandit also is thought to have hit the KeyBank at Lakewood Towne Center on Oct. 11 and at least three other Western Washington banks since July, according to the FBI.
Lakewood police said the man was “very polite” during the robbery there.
He is described as in his late teens to mid-20s, about 5 feet 9 and 150 pounds. His hair is naturally dark, but he has been known to color it gray, police said.
Anyone with information can leave a tip at tips.fbi.gov, contact Gresham police detective Aaron Turnage at 503-618-3136 or call 911.
