Woman shot and killed in Tacoma's North End

Fife police and Washington State Patrol process the scene where a man fleeing police attempted to cross southbound Interstate 5 in darkness near Port of Tacoma Road and was hit by a car and killed early Friday morning, November 4, 2016.
Jay Christensen pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges in connection to the robbery of a restaurant and a subsequent high-speed chase Oct. 19 in Puyallup. A Puyallup police officer shot Christensen following the robbery and pursuit, after Christensen allegedly pointed a gun at his getaway driver.
Puyallup police shot and injured a serial robber after the man allegedly pulled out a gun at the end of a high-speed pursuit. The suspect crashed his pickup truck on a support pillar of state Route 512.
Elladell Morris talks about her son, 19-year-old Brandon Morris, who was fatally shot outside a Tacoma convenience store in May 2015. Three of the young men charged in his death were sentenced Wednesday.
Puyallup police arrested an Emerald Ridge High School student in connection with threats that closed the school and a nearby middle school Tuesday, the department said at an afternoon press conference.