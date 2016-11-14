Man gets 5-plus years for ramming officers’ cars during chase

An Orting man who repeatedly rammed a stolen car into a police car during a July 2015 chase has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.
Roman McFetridge, 37, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 in Pierce County Superior Court to charges of vehicular assault, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.
He was sentenced Thursday and will serve 68 months for the crimes in a plea deal.
McFetridge originally faced charges of first-degree assault, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and first-degree driving with a suspended license after the July 27, 2015, incident.
A Bonney Lake police officer had seen McFetridge in an idling car behind a medical facility that night and went to talk to him.
McFetridge drove away with the car’s headlights off, leading to a pursuit that saw him drive up to 90 mph in a 35-mph zone, run at least one red light and swerve into oncoming traffic.
During the chase, he spun out, with the car facing the pursuing officers. That didn’t stop him from trying to ram his way out, hitting two patrol cars, police said.
Two officers suffered minor back and hand injuries while arresting McFetridge.
