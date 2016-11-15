10 arrested, 30 pounds of meth seized in drug ring bust, feds say

Federal agents arrested 10 people Tuesday after a two-year investigation into a multistate drug ring, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
The defendants, several of whom are from the South Sound, were to be arraigned Tuesday and Wednesday (Nov. 16) in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.
According to a federal indictment, the following people face federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances:
Bernabe Nava Ambriz, 37, of Maple Valley; Vincent Phillip Corsaletti, 51, of Springfield, Oregon; Serafin Mendoza Cabrera, 37, of Federal Way; Saul Mendoza Cabrera, 35, of Kent; Adan Gutierrez Raso, 22, of Kent; Jessica Carver, 46, of Puyallup; and Thomas Radford, 34, of Graham.
Nava Ambriz also faces two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Gutierrez Raso is charged with an additional count of distribution of meth, and Corsaletti faces an additional count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Three others were arrested on criminal complaints, according to the Justice Department: Clinton Bjornson, 34, of Bellevue; Quinn Hinkle, 45, of Tacoma; and Joel Chavez, 21, of Maple Valley.
Businesses and residences were searched in Tacoma, Puyallup, Graham, Federal Way, Auburn, Kent, Enumclaw, Maple Valley, Ravensdale, Bellevue and Springfield, Oregon.
Authorities searched 13 vehicles because drug money reportedly was moved in hidden compartments within them, the department said.
During the investigation, law enforcement agencies seized more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, firearms and $350,000 in cash.
Drug Enforcement Administration offices in Tacoma and Eugene led the investigation with help from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Portland police, Springfield police and the West Sound Narcotics Enforcement Task Force.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
