Federal Way man gets 24 years for making child porn

A 33-year-old Federal Way man was sentenced Tuesday to 24 years in federal prison for producing and distributing child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Victor Larry Lee Wright pleaded guilty to the charges in August in U.S. District Court in Seattle, admitting he recorded himself molesting a 7-year-old girl and shared the file digitally.
The plea deal requires Wright to also plead guilty in King County Superior Court to four counts of first-degree child rape. The federal and state sentences are to run concurrently.
“This defendant violated his young victim twice,” U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes said in a release. “First, via sexual assault, and second by distributing images of that depraved and horrific crime across the internet.”
According to the department:
An agent with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations division was working undercover in April 2015 when he found Wright sharing child pornography files privately.
The agent asked Wright for the password to the files, which Wright provided.
The agent found Wright was the files’ originator, and forensic examination determined he had been molesting the girl. The agent chatted with Wright about the files, and he admitted to molesting the child.
