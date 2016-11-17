Man punched out in Parkland dies of injuries

A man who was knocked unconscious during a fight last week outside a Parkland marijuana store died of his injuries Tuesday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Thomas Jefferson, 54, was found lying on the sidewalk in the 13000 block of Pacific Avenue South about 2:25 p.m. Nov. 9.
Detectives said he was assaulted 10 minutes before he was found.
Jefferson and a man driving a white minivan apparently chatted and shook hands before the man got out of his van and knocked Jefferson unconscious, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
It’s unknown what the man were talking about.
The man got back in his minivan after punching Jefferson and drove away.
Jefferson died Tuesday of his injuries. An autopsy has not yet been conducted so the cause of death is undetermined.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who punched Jefferson. He was driving a white minivan, possibly a mid-2000s Chrysler Town & Country.
Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and charges filed against the assailant.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments