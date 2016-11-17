Driver charged in crash that killed Tacoma mother

Both drivers involved in a collision that killed a Tacoma mother of two appear to have smoked marijuana in the hours leading up to the Aug. 25 crash, records show.
Pierce County prosecutors on Wednesday charged Elijah Martin-Moore, 27, with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. He is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 30.
Killed in the crash was Shanna Stromberg, a 33-year-old mother of two who was turning onto the street where she lived when she was struck.
The collision occurred about 9:15 p.m. Aug. 25 at East 84th and East B streets.
Police said Stromberg was turning south onto East B Street on her way home. She may not have seen Martin-Moore’s Dodge Magnum speeding toward her when she made the turn.
Martin-Moore was traveling about 80 mph in a 30 mph speed zone when he hit Stromberg’s Kia Forte and then struck a telephone pole, according to charging papers.
He and a friend were heading back to his apartment after buying alcohol and marijuana at a nearby store, documents show.
One of Martin-Moore’s friends allegedly told police after the collision that he took a bottle of unopened tequila from the car before officers arrived.
Firefighters had to extract Stromberg from her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Martin-Moore’s passenger suffered a fractured nose and fractured forearm. A loaded rifle was found in the backseat of the Dodge.
Although Martin-Moore admitted to having a beer and sips of alcohol before he got behind the wheel, toxicology tests only showed THC in his stystem.
THC was also found in Stromberg’s system.
Stromberg left behind two daughters, ages 1 and 14.
