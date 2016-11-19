Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff. org.
Shawn P. Tanzy
Age: 37.
Description: 5 feet 9 and 205 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 6900 block of Topaz Drive SW, Lakewood.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2000 of third-degree child molestation in Thurston County after approaching a 15-year-old girl at the mall, groping her and following her. Convicted in 2000 and 2012 of failing to register as a sex offender.
Sex offender treatment: Unknown whether he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Lakewood police Sgt. Thom Stewart at 253-830-5019.
Keith A. Hatton
Age: 48.
Description: 6 feet 1 and 200 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 9900 block of South Tacoma Way, Lakewood.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1986 of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct in Wayne County, Wisconsin. Convicted in 1997 of first-degree rape for sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint. Convicted in 2011 and 2016 of failing to register as a sex offender in Pierce County.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Sgt. Stewart at 253-830-5019.
Ricardo A. Capello
Age: 60.
Description: 6 feet and 200 pounds, gray hair and hazel eyes.
Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1984 of first-degree sex abuse in Hawaii for sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 1991 of first-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation in King County for sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while at the Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Tacoma police detectives Paula Kelly at 253-591-5989 or Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
