Crime

November 19, 2016 7:30 AM

Wrong-way crash shuts down 512; driver flees

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

An early morning multi-vehicle crash shut down both directions of state Route 512 on Saturday.

The crash at Vickery Avenue was caused by a wrong-way driver who fled the scene around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Immediately following the crash, both directions of 512 were shut down. The road is now open. Crews had the left eastbound SR512 closed while they worked on repairs Saturday morning.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Detectives: Camera catches parents abandon 2-year-old at gas station

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos