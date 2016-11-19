Wrong-way crash shuts down 512; driver flees

An early morning multi-vehicle crash shut down both directions of state Route 512 on Saturday.
The crash at Vickery Avenue was caused by a wrong-way driver who fled the scene around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Immediately following the crash, both directions of 512 were shut down. The road is now open. Crews had the left eastbound SR512 closed while they worked on repairs Saturday morning.
SR 512 Collision. pic.twitter.com/A9IMtv2aMf— Trooper T. Bartolac (@wspd1pio) November 19, 2016
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
