Body of kidnapped Kennewick woman found

The body of a Kennewick woman who was kidnapped for ransom was found Sunday alongside a road.
A passerby spotted the body on the north side of Coffin Road and authorities later determined it was 69-year-old Sandra Harris, KOMO News reports.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has not yet determined a cause of death.
Harris was abducted from her home Friday by someone she knew. Police said the abductor then used Harris’ cellphone to call her husband at work to demand an undisclosed amount of money in exchange for her return.
Kennewick police and the FBI negotiated with a kidnapper for hours, ultimately agreeing to pay the ransom.
The money was exchanged Friday night near Eltopia and authorities arrested Theresa Wiltse, 49, shortly afterward.
It’s unclear how the women knew each other.
Wiltse was alone when a SWAT team took her into custody and police launched a search for Harris.
Wiltse is being held in Benton County jail on suspicion of kidnapping.
"There's possibly another suspect or suspects involved, or it's possible she acted alone," Kennewick police Sgt. Ken Lattin told the Associated Press.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333.
