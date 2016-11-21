Suspect in Puyallup child rape arrested in Thurston County

A child-rape suspect wanted by Puyallup police was arrested Monday in unincorporated Thurston County.
There was probable cause to arrest Marcus Cordova, a 39-year-old transient, on suspicion of first-degree rape of a child in a Nov. 5 incident involving a 7-year-old girl, police spokesman Scott Engle said last week.
Cordova had been living with the girl’s mother, Engle said.
He also was wanted on a warrant from Colorado for violating probation, Engle said.
Thurston County sheriff’s deputies arrested Cordova without incident just after noon Monday near Tenino, Engle said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
