November 21, 2016 4:33 PM

Suspect in Puyallup child rape arrested in Thurston County

By Kenny Ocker

A child-rape suspect wanted by Puyallup police was arrested Monday in unincorporated Thurston County.

There was probable cause to arrest Marcus Cordova, a 39-year-old transient, on suspicion of first-degree rape of a child in a Nov. 5 incident involving a 7-year-old girl, police spokesman Scott Engle said last week.

Cordova had been living with the girl’s mother, Engle said.

He also was wanted on a warrant from Colorado for violating probation, Engle said.

Thurston County sheriff’s deputies arrested Cordova without incident just after noon Monday near Tenino, Engle said.

