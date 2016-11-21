Lacey dad accused of starving, psychologically abusing sons

1:01 Calico Cat Motel shut down for meth, prostitution, crime Pause

2:42 Twisted murder trial leaves mother of slain son in pain

0:53 Woman shot and killed in Tacoma's North End

1:09 Fire bombings in Thurston County

2:22 Bonney Lake man charged with manslaughter in accidental shooting death of Linda Green

0:29 18-year-old sentenced in connection to sexual assault of Lakebay girl

4:40 Theft victim says Lakewood police 'dropped the ball'

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

0:27 Man hit and killed fleeing across I-5

1:31 Alleged serial robber pleads not guilty