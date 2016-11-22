Brief ceremony to be held for woman fatally shot in Tacoma

A brief public service will be held Wednesday to reclaim the spot where a woman was fatally shot while driving on a residential Tacoma street.
The ceremony will honor Morgan Deines, 23, who died Nov. 11 in the 2900 block of North Seventh Street.
No one has been arrested in the case. Police said it appears Deine was targeted but a motive has not been released.
The service, called a “Moment of Blessing,” will take place at 11 a.m. at 2911 N. Seventh St. The site will be marked with bamboo poles and colored ribbons.
Deines studied atmospheric science at Oregon State University but was a lifelong fan of the University of Oregon Ducks, according to her obituary.
"Morgan was a beautiful person, inside and out, I know sometimes she may not have seen it, but the whole world did, she was gorgeous," her friend, K.C. Clark., told KOMO News.
