Eatonville man who huffed gas sentenced for Spanaway-area wreck that injured girlfriend

An Eatonville man who huffed gas and was responsible for a wreck that hurt his girlfriend was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a day in prison.
Jarrid Witko Roberts, 31, pleaded guilty to vehicular assault, and received a low-end sentence.
Investigators said Roberts inhaled compressed gas to get high and blacked out behind the wheel May 10 south of Elk Plain on state Route 7.
The car swerved into an oncoming lane, hit a guard rail, went down an embankment, flipped over and landed on its nose.
The girlfriend suffered broken vertebrae and a broken jaw, and cuts to her face.
Roberts’ attorney, Jane Spencer, declined to comment on his behalf after sentencing.
