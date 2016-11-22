Is this stolen stuff yours? WSP wants to know

The Washington State Patrol seized a large collection of stolen knives, and they could be yours.
For instance, if you live in Pierce, Thurston or King counties and your home has been burgled recently.
Troopers recovered a stolen 1995 Honda Accord on Nov. 11 at the northbound Interstate 5 rest stop in Federal Way with a bunch of stolen items inside, Trooper Rick Johnson wrote in a news release.
The items include a hatchet, a large amount of knives, a vintage projector and various cameras, images show.
Anyone with information about the items is asked to contact Det. Adam Gruener at 425-401-7715 or adam.gruener@wsp.wa.gov.
