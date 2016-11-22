Suspect arrested in fatal Tacoma shooting

A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder in the Nov. 11 fatal shooting of Morgan Deines, according to Tacoma police.
Deines, 23, had been shot while driving on North Seventh Street about 2:30 a.m. that morning when someone fired several gunshots into the back of the vehicle, police spokeswoman Shelbie Boyd told The News Tribune after the shooting.
The shooting suspect was arrested in Tacoma on Tuesday afternoon and taken to Pierce County Jail, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
The News Tribune does not generally name suspects until they have been arraigned.
Deines died from a single gunshot to the head, Pierce County medical examiners determined. No motive in the shooting has been released.
Deines studied atmospheric science at Oregon State University but was a lifelong University of Oregon Ducks fan, her obituary stated. A brief public service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 2911 N. 7th St., where Deines was shot, to honor her memory.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
