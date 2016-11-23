11 officers who fatally shot suspected killer cleared in Tillicum shooting

Marcos Perea shot and killed his estranged girlfriend in University Place, led authorities on a high-speed chase and shot at police before 11 officers returned fire, fatally shooting Perea.
Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said the Feb. 20 shooting was “clearly as justifiable as it gets.”
On Wednesday, his office concluded the officers and deputies from the Lakewood Police Department, Sheriff’s Department and Steilacoom Department of Public Safety acted within the law.
Perea, 41, went about 6:15 a.m. to the University Place Care Center to confront his estranged girlfriend, 27-year-old Jessica Ortega, at her work.
Ortega obtained a restraining order against Perea the day before her death, claiming that she was leaving him because he recently held a gun to her head.
Perea fatally shot Ortega and fled toward Lakewood.
Police spotted the Honda he was driving and tried to pull him over but Perea fired a handgun out the driver’s window toward officers.
The pursuit continued on Interstate 5, where Perea again fired out of his car window, “endangering officers and citizen drivers,” according to the Prosecutor’s Office.
One bullet struck a patrol car.
Perea got off the freeway in Lacey and got back I-5 traveling north before an officer maneuvered his patrol car to make Perea spin out near the Thorne Lane exit.
Perea allegedly got out of his car and began shooting at police.
Eleven officers returned fire and Perea dropped to the ground.
“While on the ground with his gun still in hand, Perea raised the gun despite the officers’ commands telling him to drop the gun,” records show. “The officers fired their guns at Perea striking him numerous times.”
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation closed I-5 for most of the day and caused a 10-mile traffic backup.
The officers who fired their on-duty weapons at Perea that day were Lakewood police Sgt. Andy Estes, Sgt. Jeff Paynter and officers Darrin Latimer, Ryan Moody, Jon Anderson and Max Criss; Pierce County sheriff’s deputies Michael McGinnis, James Oetting, Matthew Smith and Casey McEathron; and Steilacoom officer Gregory Feleppa.
