Suspended sentence for man accused of sex with 13-year-old Tacoma girl when he was 17

A 19-year-old man accused of having sex with a minor was sentenced Wednesday to a suspended sentence recommended by the prosecution.
Pierce County prosecutors said Adrian Zazueta was 17 when he had sex with a 13-year-old girl. As part of negotiations with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.
Superior Court Judge James Orlando agreed to the suspended sentence of 364 days, which Zazueta won’t have to serve if he avoids further trouble with the law, and complies with treatment.
The judge noted Zazueta had no significant prior criminal history, and told the teen: “This is a huge opportunity for you to get some help and treatment.”
According to charging papers, text messages between the girl and Zazueta suggested she performed oral sex on him in December 2014.
He was charged a year later, after the girl’s parents found sexual messages on her phone.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments