Gas station clerk tried to hide from driver who ran her down in Tacoma

A Tacoma convenience store employee is in critical condition after being run down by a man who apparently suffers from mental illness, records show.
The woman was struck Tuesday while working at a gas station in the 3600 block of Center Street. She was outside changing a sign when she noticed a man pull up and begin acting bizarrely.
Pierce County prosecutors on Wednesday charged the 39-year-old man with first-degree assault and failure to remain at the scene of an injury accident. He is being held without bail and a competency hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 7.
Charging papers give this account:
The man turned up his music, slipped on a camouflage hoodie, picked up a piece of paper and threw it at the woman before saying, “Let me see how you get out of this one.” He then got back into his truck and drove straight at the woman.
The clerk sought protection between two poles, which the man drove into so hard that he bent one of the poles.
Next he pulled out of the parking lot, ran a red light and drove back into the parking lot. The woman tried to run into the store but was unable to make it before he returned, records show.
She tried hiding behind another vehicle but the man struck both her and the other car.
“After striking the victim and fleeing the defendant returned to the scene,” according to charging papers.” The defendant drove erratically in the parking lot. A witness noted that it appeared that the defendant was attempting to hit people with his vehicle.”
The man fled when police arrived.
Officers found him sitting in his car nearby and took him into custody.
Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said the man and clerk did not know each other. Court records indicate that the man may suffer mental problems and might have been under the influence of drugs. Blood tests results are pending.
