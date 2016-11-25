Men changing tire injured in I-5 hit-and-run

Two people changing a tire along Interstate 5 Thursday evening were injured when they were struck by a passing car that fled the scene.
The victims’ Nissan Maxima was pulled off of southbound I-5 at the 56th Street exit, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Three people were outside the vehicle and one was inside when a black Honda Civic struck the vehicle and continued on.
A 52-year-old Lakewood man was taken to Tacoma General Hospital.
A 29-year-old Tacoma man was also injured but not transported.
Two 17-year-old girls were not injured.
The State Patrol is looking for the Civic, which has a missing passenger-side mirror.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
