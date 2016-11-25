Arson a possible cause of fire at Our Savior Lutheran Chuch

Members of Our Savior Lutheran Church are true believers in the future of fire-damaged church.
Dean J. Koepfler dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com

Calico Cat Motel shut down for meth, prostitution, crime

Officers from the City of Tacoma boarded up the Pacific Avenue motel for health and safety concerns Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. As windows and doors of the motel were boarded up representatives from Positive Interactions, a city-funded program that offers services to homeless and displaced people, waited on the sidewalk to enter the property.

Man hit and killed fleeing across I-5

Fife police and Washington State Patrol process the scene where a man fleeing police attempted to cross southbound Interstate 5 in darkness near Port of Tacoma Road and was hit by a car and killed early Friday morning, November 4, 2016.

Alleged serial robber pleads not guilty

Jay Christensen pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges in connection to the robbery of a restaurant and a subsequent high-speed chase Oct. 19 in Puyallup. A Puyallup police officer shot Christensen following the robbery and pursuit, after Christensen allegedly pointed a gun at his getaway driver.

