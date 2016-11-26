Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department website at piercesheriff. org.
Mark M. McCloud
Age: 49.
Description: 6 feet and 300 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 1000 block of South Sprague Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1993 of first-degree rape for breaking into a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulting her at gunpoint. Convicted in 1991 of third-degree assault for sexually assaulting a woman he met at a restaurant.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detectives Paula Kelly at 253-591-5989 or Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Steven M. Conklin
Age: 28.
Description: 6 feet and 150 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: Transient in Pierce County.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 on two counts of second-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a boy. Convicted in 2010 on two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl who ran away.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Pierce County Sheriff’s Detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
Arthur G. Parry Jr.
Age: 59.
Description: 5 feet 11 and 195 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: Transient in Pierce County.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1997 of first-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy and threatening to hurt his parents if he told. Convicted four times for failing to register as a sex offender in Pierce County.
Sex offender treatment: Terminated from a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Sheriff’s Detective Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments