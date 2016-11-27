Drunken Oregon driver strikes, kills pedestrian, Tacoma police say

A Springfield, Oregon, man faces vehicular homicide charges after Tacoma police say he struck and killed a pedestrian near an Interstate 5 offramp Saturday night.
The 49-year-old man was arrested after appearing to be under the influence after he struck the man about 10:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Portland Avenue East, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said. The driver was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
The driver continued on, striking a power pole before stopping, Cool said.
The victim was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Cool said, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim is still unidentified, according to Pierce County medical examiners.
The investigation is ongoing, Cool said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
