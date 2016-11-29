Crime

November 29, 2016 9:07 AM

Pedestrian killed by suspected drunken driver in Tacoma identified

By Stacia Glenn

A pedestrian hit and killed by a suspected drunken driver in Tacoma was identified Tuesday as Peter Tuaau.

Tuaau, 42, was walking about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Portland Avenue East near an Interstate 5 off-ramp when he was struck.

The 49-year-old driver kept moving, hitting a power pole before his vehicle came to a stop.

Police said driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Tuaau was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, from Springfield, Oregon, was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide. Prosecutors are waiting for toxicology results before deciding whether to file charges.

