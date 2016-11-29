Driver who caused 4-vehicle crash in Spanaway held on $50,000 bail

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a four-vehicle crash that injured four adults and a child in Spanaway on Thanksgiving night.
Authorities believe the driver who caused the collision had been drinking.
Michael Howard II pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of vehicular assault and one count of third-degree driving on a suspended or revoked license.
He was ordered held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Charging papers give this account:
Howard’s GMC Envoy rear-ended a couple’s Toyota Camry about 10:15 p.m., pushing the car into the middle of the intersection at 208th Street East and 46th Avenue East.
The Toyota hit a southbound Ford Focus, tipping the Ford onto its side and sending it spinning. The Ford then was hit by a Hyundai sedan traveling north.
A man in the Toyota told deputies Howard tried to assault his wife after the crash.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies found Howard sitting in the backseat of his car, holding his 5-year-old son, who had an “almost baseball size” lump in his forehead.
Howard claimed an unknown woman had been driving his car. He was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.
The woman driving the Ford suffered a ruptured spleen and three other adults involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.
Prosecutors said Howard could face more charges.
