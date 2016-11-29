1 shot on bus in Renton; suspect in custody, police say

Authorities are investigating a shooting on a Metro Transit bus in Renton that injured one person Tuesday afternoon. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.
One person is in custody believed to be the shooter, according to Renton police. Police are seeking no other suspects.
First-responders were called to the scene near Talbot Road South and South 21st Street around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, according to the department’s Twitter. The circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear.
Authorities have closed nearby roads and are advising people to avoid the area.
Metro spokesman Scott Gutierrez said the incident was reported on a bus on Route 169, which runs from the Kent Station on Railroad Avenue North and East Pioneer Street to Renton Transit Center on Burnett Avenue South and South Second Street.
No further details, such as the gender and ages of the victim and suspect, were immediately available.
We have a reported shooting in at Talbot Rd & S. 21st. Lots of police activity, roads closed down. Avoid area if at all possible.— Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) November 30, 2016
