Lakebay man, 27, killed when car flips, hits tree

A 27-year-old man died late Tuesday after the car he was riding in flipped and hit a tree in Lakebay, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Medical examiners identified him as Jacob Reinhart.
The driver, also 27, was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
Investigators said alcohol was involved and the driver was speeding when he crashed his car about 10:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Jackson Lake Road KPN.
The driver didn’t make a curve in the road and lost control of his 1991 Chevrolet Camaro, which flipped and struck a tree.
Reinhart was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out and give a blood sample before he was booked into jail.
