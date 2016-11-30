Mom accused of dousing daughter in gasoline after getting bad grade at school

The 14-year-girl was spotted running through a Federal Way parking lot, hyperventilating after being doused with gasoline and beaten for getting a bad grade on a test, records show.
Her mother is the accused.
On Tuesday, 44-year-old Lisa Kyles pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree assault and felony harassment. She is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.
The girl was placed with Child Protective Services after the Nov. 10 incident.
Court documents give this account:
The girl was in the family’s van when her 22-year-old brother became upset after learning she’d gotten a bad grade and punched her in the head about 20 times.
When he left for work that evening, he directed their mother to handle the situation.
Kyles allegedly hit her daughter in the knee, shin and hand with a tire iron; whipped her with a phone charger and jumper cables; and doused her in gasoline while flicking a lighter near her clothing and threatening to kill her.
The girl later estimated she was beaten by her family for three hours.
The girl was able to jump out of the van in the 31200 block of 20th Avenue East and seek help from people in an apartment complex parking lot.
When witnesses stepped in to protect the girl, Kyles allegedly told them, “It’s my daughter and I can discipline her however I want,” records show.
A neighbor placed the girl in her apartment until police arrived.
Kyles later denied dumping gasoline on her daughter, but admitted hitting her because the teen had been exchanging nude photographs with men, records show.
