Driver accused of smoking marijuana before fatal Tacoma wreck is arraigned

A driver accused of smoking marijuana before a fatal Tacoma wreck was arraigned Wednesday.
Elijah Martin-Moore, 27, pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle in connection with the Aug. 25 collision in which the other driver, 33-year-old Shanna Stromberg, was killed.
Pro Tem Judge Rosanne Buckner ruled Martin-Moore can remain out of custody on his own recognizance pending trial.
According to charging papers:
Toxicology tests showed Martin-Moore and Stromberg had THC in their systems at the time of the wreck, which happened at East 84th and East B streets.
Police said Stromberg was turning onto East B Street, where she lived, and might not have seen Martin-Moore’s oncoming vehicle.
Stromberg died at the scene. Martin-Moore and a passenger in his vehicle suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police found a loaded rifle in the back of Martin-Moore’s vehicle.
His family attended his arraignment.
“From the minute they walked into my office, there’s been nothing but prayers for the deceased and her family,” defense attorney Bryan Hershman said outside court.
He said Martin-Moore was devastated that Stromberg’s daughters, ages 1 and 14, will grow up without their mother.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
