Mayor Marilyn Strickland speaks of fallen Tacoma hero

Tacoma mayor Marilyn Strickland talks about fallen police officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez
Grief and sadness pervade night cop is killed

Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell offered his condolences to the family and friends of the officer slain Wednesday night, Nov. 30, 2016, in east Tacoma. Residents express grief and sadness over tragic killing, and paid their respects standing on the sidewalk as the procession ferrying the dead officer from Tacoma General Hospital to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's office.

