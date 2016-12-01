Mayor Marilyn Strickland speaks of fallen Tacoma hero

Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell offered his condolences to the family and friends of the officer slain Wednesday night, Nov. 30, 2016, in east Tacoma. Residents express grief and sadness over tragic killing, and paid their respects standing on the sidewalk as the procession ferrying the dead officer from Tacoma General Hospital to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's office.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer recounts the events leading to the rescue of two children and the death of a suspected cop killer early Thursday morning, Dec. 1, 2016. Video by Drew Perine and Peter Haley